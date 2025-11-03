Finding confidence through reading: Local shares life-changing journey with Read Easy Chilterns

Transforming Lives

Kayleigh has shared her inspiring journey of learning to read as an adult, thanks to the support of Read Easy Chilterns, a local charity dedicated to helping adults improve their literacy skills.

Growing up, Kayleigh faced challenges in school, placed in special classes where learning was often disrupted. “I couldn’t keep up with other children,” she shared. “I stuck to a certain genre and didn’t read more widely because I felt it would be too difficult to understand.”

Years later, a chance conversation at a Job Fair with a Read Easy Chilterns volunteer sparked a turning point. Although struggling with low confidence and mental health at the time, the encouragement she received planted a seed of hope.

“I needed that push,” she said. “It came at the right time.”

After being matched with a reading coach, the journey began. Despite an early change in coach, the new pairing quickly developed a strong, trusting relationship. “My coach always challenged me and made it fun,” she recalled. “I’ve enjoyed realising that I know more than I thought I did.”

The impact has been profound. With each session, her confidence grew, and so did a sense of achievement. “My mood has improved. I fight back against my own negativity because I know I can achieve.”

Although the formal coaching has now come to an end, the reader remains deeply grateful. “I’m disappointed that the process has come to an end, but I’m grateful for the journey we’ve shared. I’m very grateful to have been able to have this experience.”

This story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to learn, and that with the right support, lives can be transformed.

