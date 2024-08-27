Farm favourite goat immortalised in artwork at Stoke Mandeville attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved goat who is well known to visitors at a Stoke Mandeville attraction has been immortalised in chalk in a stunning artwork.

Apricot, who is a true farm favourite at the Bucks Goat Centre, is now a work of art too, after her likeness was recreated by Mel Cairn at the entrance to the Craft Goat Cafe at the Layby Farm complex.

Ruth Higgins, who runs The Bucks Goat Centre, said: "What an amazing job Mel has done, this is so completely Apricot and we have had so many comments about the artwork.

"Layby Farm is a real creative hub, with so much going on in the world of art and crafting in our network of shops. So it is lovely when the farm and art collide in projects like this. Apricot is very impressed too."

Mel with her artwork, and Apricot the goat - Animal News Agency.

Layby Farm, which is part of the Bucks Goat Centre complex, is home to the Obsidian Art Gallery, as well as the Buckinghamshire Craft Guild. Visitors can visit and find stunning works for their home created by local artists.

Throughout the summer Bucks Goat Centre is running a host of summer activities for families, who can then enjoy the Layby Farm shops, and a snack in the Crafty Goat Cafe.

Every Tuesday at 11am there are seasonal summer crafts, and the fun with bubbles on Wednesday from 11am until 3pm.

On Thursdays visitors can help to feed the animals their breakfast, with different animals taking part each week. The session starts at 10.30am.

Ruth Higgins, owner of the Bucks Goat Centre, said: “We’ve had lots of visitors so far over the summer holidays and our activities have been a great success with those that have joined in"

"What's more, we offer so much fun and a learning experience for children, who get to interact with animals that you just couldn't fit into your home as a pet. We are really looking forward to meeting you."

Every Friday during the holidays the farm is hosting a piggy lunch, where visitors get to feed the adorable pot bellied pigs and play with hula hoops.

And on Saturdays it is all about the rabbits, with a bunny brunch at 10.30am, with ferret fun from 11.30am on Sundays and Jasper the fox's feeding time from 11am until 3pm.

Entry Prices: Adult £7/Child £6 Under 2s Free The Bucks Goat Centre, Old Risborough Rd, Stoke, book online or pay on arrival.

To find out more about Mel and her artwork type in @i.am.melc on Instagram