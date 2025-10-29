Families enjoy a Dracula Spectacular at Friars Square
The crowds were entertained by Bread & Butter Theatre’s hilarious vampire duo, Vlad and Brad, who performed three spooktacular comedy shows during the day. Their mix of creepy comedy, games and dancing kept the audience captivated, with plenty of giggles and ghoulish energy.
Adding to the spectacle were a cast of colourful characters including giant Flying Fox Bats and stilt-walking Halloween characters Moonshine and Solero, who wowed visitors with their striking black and white costumes.
Children also enjoyed getting hands-on in the free craft workshop, creating their own bats, cats, witches and other spooky masterpieces to take home. The Halloween trail was another highlight, with youngsters following clues around the centre to win a sweet treat.