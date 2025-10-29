Families enjoy a Dracula Spectacular at Friars Square

Vlad and Brad the vampires

Friars Square Shopping Centre was alive with Halloween spirit as more than 1,000 children joined the Dracula Spectacular on Tuesday 28 October. The free family event proved a huge hit with families enjoying a day full of fang-tastic free fun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crowds were entertained by Bread & Butter Theatre’s hilarious vampire duo, Vlad and Brad, who performed three spooktacular comedy shows during the day. Their mix of creepy comedy, games and dancing kept the audience captivated, with plenty of giggles and ghoulish energy.

Adding to the spectacle were a cast of colourful characters including giant Flying Fox Bats and stilt-walking Halloween characters Moonshine and Solero, who wowed visitors with their striking black and white costumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children also enjoyed getting hands-on in the free craft workshop, creating their own bats, cats, witches and other spooky masterpieces to take home. The Halloween trail was another highlight, with youngsters following clues around the centre to win a sweet treat.