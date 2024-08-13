Fairhive Homes receives funding from partners, Travis Perkins for 16 new defibrillators

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fairhive Homes has significantly improved community safety by partnering with Travis Perkins Managed Services to install 16 defibrillators across its Independent Living Schemes. This initiative, made possible through Travis Perkins Managed Service’s Legacy Fund funding, underlines both organisations' ongoing commitment to the local community.

The defibrillators, vital in heart attack cases, have been strategically placed in Fairhive’s Independent Living Schemes across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. Each device has been registered on The Circuit, a national database managed by the British Heart Foundation, ensuring quick access by ambulance services during emergencies. The presence of these defibrillators will provide residents with timely access to life-saving technology, increasing survival rates in cardiac emergencies.

The initiative follows the successful installation of a defibrillator at Wycliffe End last July. Recognising the value of this life-saving equipment, Fairhive seized the opportunity to extend the project to additional locations. The installation across the Independent Living Schemes, which are central to many communities, marks a proactive approach to safeguarding the health of residents and those nearby. Abbie Whitmee, Independent Living Team Manager at Fairhive Homes, who helped lead the project, said. “We are pleased to announce that Fairhive Homes has installed 16 defibrillators at our Independent Living Schemes across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, thanks to funding from Travis Perkins’ Community Legacy Fund. The project has been a great success and aims to provide peace of mind to the local community and support public services.”

Dan Marsden, Account Manager at Travis Perkins Managed Services, echoed this, highlighting the impact of the initiative. “It’s heartening to see that Travis Perkins Legacy Fund is being put to such great use. Residents will now have access to life-saving technology at their fingertips if it’s needed and will be able to benefit from these devices until further help arrives.”

The partnership between Fairhive Homes and Travis Perkins Managed Services is a fantastic example of how collaboration can lead to meaningful and positive change within communities. Through the installation of these defibrillators, the organisations show their commitment to safety in the community.