Explorer Scout Unit looking for more volunteers

How can you help some teenagers?

The Aylesbury Explorer Scout Young Leader Unit is growing, and they are looking for more volunteers to help. The Unit meets once a month and they have opportunities to get involved with an activity, share examples of skills and knowledge they have learned and developed and attend training events that will increase their awareness.

Hilary Walker, lead volunteer for the Explorer Unit said, “We are looking for more volunteers to either help deliver some training events, organise and run some activities or do some administration work.” Celia Riordan, one of the volunteers with the Unit said, “It’s very warming when the young people talk about how they have used some skills they have learned whilst supporting some of the children in the younger sections.” She added, “We encourage them to talk and share ideas of games and activities they have been involved with and what they learned. Many of the other members of the Unit will then be able to use these examples.”

Sophie aged 17 said, “Since working with the Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10), my confidence has increased and I’ve developed communication, time management and planning skills. I’ve also learned new games and activities and how we can always keep the children involved and enjoying them.” Jess aged 15 said, “I volunteer with the Scout section (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). When I was asked to lead an activity, I was quite nervous and very anxious. I knew that communicating with the children would take me out of my comfort zone. The activity went really well and I was so proud of myself.”

Celia said, “With more volunteers we can encourage more young people to learn and develop the skills to be leaders of the future.”