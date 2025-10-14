Disabled mouth-painting artist from Buckinghamshire earns a living through Christmas artwork

2025 Christmas card range, featuring artwork by disabled MFPA artists

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA), a global collective of disabled artists who paint using their mouths and feet, have released their new Christmas gift range - combining creativity with stories of inspiration.

Owned and run by the artists themselves, the MFPA allows its members to earn an independent, sustainable income through their artwork, turning their designs into prints and gifts sold across the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

Mouth painting artist Keith Jansz, who lives in Buckinghamshire, lost the use of his hands and legs in a road accident in 1995, becoming paralysed from the waist down. With encouragement from the MFPA, he began learning to painting with his mouth, becoming a full member artist within the organisation in 2002. Since then, Keith’s paintings have been sold as reproductions worldwide, and he has held numerous solo exhibitions in the UK.

“The Mouth & Foot Painting Artists has opened the door to an exciting new career, one that I could never have imagined in the dark days following my injury” says Keith. “My work has been published around the world, I have met incredible people and, most importantly, I have regained my self-esteem.”

2026 Desk & Wall Calendar, featuring original artwork by mouth-painting artist Keith Jansz

This year, Keith’s beautiful artwork has been chosen to feature in the 2026 Desk & Wall Calendar – a new addition to the MFPA’s Christmas product range, which includes beautifully illustrated puzzles, Christmas cards, wrapping paper, calendars and family games. Every product features original artwork from a mouth or foot painting artist like Keith, who are directly supported through the purchase of these gifts.

The MFPA's annual Christmas collection allows disabled artists across the UK to help sustain their independent livelihoods, while celebrating their creativity and spreading joy through art.

The 2025 gift collection is now available for purchase via their online shop: https://www.mfpa.co.uk/shop/.