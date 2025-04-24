‘Cutest jobs in Bucks’ up for grabs as Kew Little Pigs launches hiring drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you've ever dreamed of working somewhere that combines rolling countryside views, cuddly companions, and a close-knit team spirit, your moment has arrived — and it's as adorable as it sounds.

Kew Little Pigs, a multi-award-winning miniature pig farm nestled in the heart of picturesque Old Amersham, is officially hiring — and they're calling it "the cutest place to work in Bucks."

The farm, which is the UK’s leading ethical breeder of miniature pigs, has become a beloved attraction for families, animal lovers, and influencers alike. Now, as visitor numbers grow and the business continues to thrive, Kew Little Pigs is looking to expand its team — starting with a new shop assistant.

The position, which offers a minimum wage salary with the promise of future growth opportunities, is part-time at four days per week. But don't let the modest title fool you — this is no ordinary shop job.

Could you work at Kew Little Pigs? Animal News Agency

“Where else can you finish your shift with a cuddle from a piglet?” said Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs. “We’re looking for someone with a love of animals, a warm personality, and a real passion for giving visitors the best experience possible.”

Duties include assisting customers, promoting the farm’s ethical breeding practices, handling sales, and helping out around the bustling shop. But beyond the tills and tea towels, there's something a little more special on offer — daily interaction with the farm’s resident stars: the miniature pigs themselves.

“We believe this is one of the most unique job opportunities in the UK,” Olivia added. “It’s not just about selling souvenirs; it’s about being part of something bigger — educating the public, supporting animal welfare, and helping us grow an ethical, feel-good business.”

Kew Little Pigs is also on the lookout for a full-time Farm Supervisor, as well as part-time and freelance events staff, making this a rare moment for pig enthusiasts and people-focused professionals alike to join the team.

Adorable scenes at Kew Little Pigs, which is hiring - Animal News Agency

Set against the backdrop of the Chiltern Hills, the farm has built a reputation not only for its miniature pigs — a hit on social media and at children’s birthday parties — but also for its unwavering commitment to animal welfare, transparency, and customer experience.

Whether you’re seeking a new challenge, a countryside escape from the 9 to 5, or just an excuse to be surrounded by snouts and trotters, this could be your dream gig.

Those interested are encouraged to send their CV and a short cover letter to [email protected].

You can also view the job listings on the blog at www.kewlittlepigs.com