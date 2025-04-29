Our pond after it had been cleaned and decorated.

Aylesbury Central PCN's Big Dig Success.

Aylesbury Central Primary Care Network (ACPCN) hosted a "Community Big Dig" event, which took place at Crown Leys Allotment (Havelock St, HP20 2NX) on the 24th April.

The community-focused initiative aimed to create a space for holistic treatment for patients of Berrycroft Community Health Centre and Whitehill Surgery, while promoting wellness, healthy living and community spirit.

It was an exciting collaboration between ACPCN, Bucks Council and the two GP surgeries. We're grateful for Friends of Berrycroft for their support and initial funding to get us started.

Our resident Frog.

All residents of Aylesbury (especially people registered with the two surgeries) were invited to join in the action and support us in creating this new space.

We would like to thank our colleagues, council staff, police officers and public who attended, your generosity and spirit truly brought the community together.

Thank you for making a difference and for being an essential part of this remarkable event. We couldn't have done it without you!