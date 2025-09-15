Churchill pledges to donate £5 for every visitor to Macmillan Coffee Mornings in Burnham and Marlow

Churchill Living supports Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning this September

Churchill Living is inviting people in Burnham and Marlow to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its local developments to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support this September.

The events, which are part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday 30th September at Beeches Lodge in Burnham, and Wednesday 1st October at Peel Lodge in Marlow. At each event visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends (T&Cs apply, see churchill-living.co.uk for details).

Churchill Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £800,000 for the charity since 2009.

Churchill’s Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about.

“Our developments are for those who want to keep living entirely independently, but with a strong sense of community and security, and these events are an ideal opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the lifestyle on offer. Many of our Owners take advantage of the communal facilities, including the Owners’ Lounge where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this. We’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends these events, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.”

Churchill’s local developments each offer a stylish collection of one and two bedroom privately-owned retirement apartments available to buy now. Apartments are designed to make life easy for the over 60s, with a number of safety and security features, such as a 24-hour emergency call line and a video entry system, for complete peace of mind.

To find out more and book your place at one of these events, please call 0800 077 3256 or visit churchill-living.co.uk