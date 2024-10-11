Chorleywood care home residents wowed by Navarati celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barchester’s Chorleywood Beaumont care home, in Chorleywood, celebrated the Hindu festival of Navarati, which takes place from October 3rd to October 12th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Navarati holds an immense significance among Hindus. Navarati means nine days and nine nights of worshipping Goddess Durga. Devotees offer prayers to Maa Durga and observe a fast for nine consecutive days during Navarati which occurs four times a year.

General Manager, Razvan Nica said: “Navarati is such an important event in the Hindu calendar, we have all really enjoyed finding out about it and the ancient stories behind the modern day festivities. Our Hindu Colleagues told us about their Navarati celebrations and our team of Chef’s prepared delicious Asian foods for us to try. Our residents loved seeing how all the different countries observed the festival and really enjoyed the food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Wood, a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont commented: “I think it is fascinating to finding out about different cultures so it was wonderful to see how Navarati is celebrated around the world. The staff wore their spectacular outfits and danced for us, which I absolutely loved!”