Chorleywood care home residents wowed by Navarati celebrations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Navarati holds an immense significance among Hindus. Navarati means nine days and nine nights of worshipping Goddess Durga. Devotees offer prayers to Maa Durga and observe a fast for nine consecutive days during Navarati which occurs four times a year.
General Manager, Razvan Nica said: “Navarati is such an important event in the Hindu calendar, we have all really enjoyed finding out about it and the ancient stories behind the modern day festivities. Our Hindu Colleagues told us about their Navarati celebrations and our team of Chef’s prepared delicious Asian foods for us to try. Our residents loved seeing how all the different countries observed the festival and really enjoyed the food.”
Judith Wood, a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont commented: “I think it is fascinating to finding out about different cultures so it was wonderful to see how Navarati is celebrated around the world. The staff wore their spectacular outfits and danced for us, which I absolutely loved!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.