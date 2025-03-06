Chorleywood care home has flippin’ fun Pancake Day

Flippin fun

The staff and residents at Chorleywood Beaumont care home in Chorleywood have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations. Chorleywood Beaumont has marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake making master class and a pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes! Ratandeep Singh, head chef at the home, prepared more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savory fillings for all the eager staff and residents.

He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are chocolate and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”

The flipping competition was a tie and was won by Linda and Brian who amazed us all with the flipping skills and were delighted with their prize.

Flora Richard, a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings and I really enjoyed the flipping competitions. It was such fun. I won it last year, but Linda and Brian pipped me to the post this year!”