Chorleywood care home has flippin’ fun Pancake Day
He said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are chocolate and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!”
The flipping competition was a tie and was won by Linda and Brian who amazed us all with the flipping skills and were delighted with their prize.
Flora Richard, a resident at Chorleywood Beaumont, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings and I really enjoyed the flipping competitions. It was such fun. I won it last year, but Linda and Brian pipped me to the post this year!”