Chilton Bowls club closure

Chilton bowls club originally opened in 1920, and was said, at the time, to be one of the best in the county. Not only because of the quality of the bowling green surface but also because of the impressive club that was attached (later to become The Poacher’s Pocket).

However, for some reason, after the war, interest in bowls decreased, the bowling stopped, and the green was left to deteriorate.

It wasn’t until the early 1980s that Ted Walker, after his retirement, worked on restoring the green and, by the end of the decade, had brought it back to playing condition.

The Chilton Club had continued to thrive during this time, albeit no longer bowling and several former members showed an interest in playing bowls again, and that was the start of the present-day club. The founder members included Norma and John Rolfe, Terry and Wyn Sparks, Ted Walker, and Les Willey, as well as several people from surrounding villages who were all members of the Chilton Club.

It proved to be very successful, and in the early 1990s, the bowling club decamped to the bottom lawn (which had been the tennis court) and continued to play whilst the bowling green was ripped up, automatic watering installed and a new bowling green laid with the help of money raised through fundraising events and a lot of hard work.

The green has been well used, with the club running on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the summer and had over thirty active players.

Over a period of many years there has been singles and pairs knockout tournaments throughout the season.

The green has always been well kept and maintenance is key to keeping the green in tip-top condition. Many members volunteer their time to help keep up the maintenance, mowing, treating the grass and generally keeping it in good condition.

Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control the club will be shutting down at the end of this season.

We still have committed members, some who have been playing for over 20 years and others who have followed family members into the sport and are continuing this legacy. The remaining members have worked extremely hard at trying to keep the club going. However since the closure of Chilton Club (The poachers Pocket) the club has had limited access to any facilities and due to this and the passing away of several key members – including Wynn Sparks who has kept the club alive for many years, the membership has reduced.

The current committee were extremely keen to keep the club going, and try to get more new members, particularly from the Village. We had thought of open days, fun days, some coaching, involving children in the Village, BBQs, competitions.

However the building works around the Green have made this impossible. Unfortunately, during the building works the water and electric supply to the Green was cut. This meant that the automatic irrigation system was then not working. We have tried our best to maintain a good playing surface and many villagers have probably seen us prancing around with manual sprinklers for a couple of hours most nights. Even with this level of watering and voluntary commitment the condition of the Green is not good. Recently the water and electric was reconnected but the irrigation pump was damaged and is not useable.

From September 1st we will have no access to car parking, no vehicular access to the Green and no access to any toilet facilities. We also have no access to our shed (which is the other side of the ‘Poachers Pocket’, and need to clear this.

The pedestrian access we would have at the far end of The Green involves steps which aren’t particularly safe, and not suitable for delivery of supplies for the Green, removal of machinery for servicing, or delivery of a portaloo.

Because of these circumstances it has been impossible to advertise for new players, fundraise, and therefore keep the club going.

We would like to thank all those past and present who have played a part in keeping the club going, with many hours of voluntary commitment from many people, too many to mention, but We need to particularly mention Wynn and Terry Sparks who made a lifelong commitment to the club, with Wynn managing it for many many years.

Some members will be continuing to play indoors at Tiddington Village Hall on Wednesday evenings and others are looking for an alternative venue where we can continue to enjoy the sport together.

We will be having a farewell get together for past and present members. If you like to be involved in this please email me at [email protected]