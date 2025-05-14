Chilterns Neuro Centre: Empowering Lives through Angels’ Den support

In Wendover, Buckinghamshire, the Chilterns Neuro Centre supports over 800 individuals affected by neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s disease and stroke. With a mission to help people “live life to the full,” the centre delivers specialist services above and beyond those the NHS can provide.

From physiotherapy and complementary treatments to social groups and support workshops, the centre empowers its members to maintain independence, manage pain, and live rich, connected lives.

With each member paying £25 annually to support the centre’s running costs, the charity relies heavily on the generosity of the local community to bridge the funding gap.

In an increasingly tough fundraising climate, Chilterns Neuro Centre turned to Angels’ Den 2024 as a platform not just for funding, but visibility.

The Angels

“We saw it as more than just a funding opportunity. It was a chance to raise awareness of our work and reach new supporters,” shared Stella Kubale, Head of Fundraising at Chilterns Neuro Centre.

The Clare Foundation’s reputation for nurturing Buckinghamshire charities, alongside the unique format of Angels’ Den, offered the perfect stage to highlight the centre’s most in-demand service: physiotherapy.

From start to finish, the Angels’ Den process was clear, structured, and supportive.

“The application guidance, training sessions and event day were all brilliantly organised,” said Stella. “Presentation training wasn’t just a tick-box exercise - it offered practical, lasting skills that benefited our team.”

Mike Clare, Chairman and Founder of The Clare Foundation

The event itself stood out for its energy and warmth. The panel of Angels, philanthropic business leaders, were genuinely engaged and encouraging, helping the participants feel at ease in what might otherwise be a daunting environment.

“The whole event flowed brilliantly, avoiding long speeches and focusing instead on connection and storytelling. It was a night to remember.”

Chilterns Neuro Centre was awarded £10,000, a grant they used to expand access to physiotherapy, used by 85% of its members. For people living with MS, Parkinson’s, or the aftereffects of a stroke, physiotherapy can be life-changing.

“It’s not just about mobility - it’s about preventing pain, delaying progression and supporting independence. For many, it’s the difference between continuing to work, playing with their children, or enjoying the hobbies they love.”

Mike Clare, Founder and Chairman of The Clare Foundation

For charities considering applying to Angels’ Den 2025, Stella offers this advice:

“Read the brief carefully and take the time to prepare your application. Don’t be afraid to ask questions - The Clare Foundation and the Angels want you to succeed. Take full advantage of the networking opportunities at the training and event days. Also, just enjoy the process, it’s truly unlike any other experience!”

For any charity looking for funding, visibility, networking and a chance to hone their pitching skills, Angels’ Den 2025 is now open for applications.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 19.

Submissions should be sent to: [email protected]

For application guidelines, visit: https://theclarefoundation.org/launch-of-angels-den-2025