Chiltern Grange Care Home rolls out the red carpet for values launch celebration
Earlier this month, on Wednesday, 1 October, Chiltern Grange Care Home opened its doors and welcomed residents, families, friends and staff to join the festivities, which included a red carpet entrance, a lively gym session, themed games, skincare treats, and a delicious feast topped with a specially-designed lighthouse cake.
The day also featured interviews with staff and residents, who reflected on the new values and how they are lived every day in the home.
The values — Compassion, Respect, Responsibility and Honesty — were shaped by more than 2,000 colleagues across the Porthaven group and officially launched across all 23 homes last month, as the care provider celebrated its fifteenth anniversary earlier this year.
Jemimah Guinto, home manager, said: “The day was an incredible celebration of our values, but more importantly, of the people who make Chiltern Grange such a special place. Seeing our residents, their families, friends and our colleagues enjoying the activities and sharing stories reminded us that compassion, honesty, respect and responsibility aren’t just words - they’re the principles that guide everything we do here.”
The launch of the new values also introduced Porthaven Exceptional People (PXP) - a group-wide initiative that recognises the colleagues who embody these principles in practice.
Chiltern Grange Care Home, part of Porthaven Care Homes, provides 24-hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for the elderly in an elegant and spacious home incorporating numerous thoughtful and practical features which ensure Chiltern Grange is able to meet the changing needs of its residents.
For more information about Chiltern Grange Care Home, or to arrange a tour of the home, visit https://www.porthaven.co.uk/chiltern-grange-stokenchurch/ or call 01494 480 200.