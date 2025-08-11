Chiltern Grange Care Home Head Chef serves up spot in prestigious culinary final

Gabriela Luca, Head Chef at Chiltern Grange Care Home, has beaten off stiff competition to reach the Chef of the Year final, showcasing her exceptional culinary talents.

Gabi’s success comes after championing the Porthaven Hospitality Challenges, a series of engaging competitions held throughout the year, designed to celebrate the incredible work of chefs across Porthaven Care Homes.

So far this year, chefs have put their skills to the test in Easter, Cutlery-Free Dining (in conjunction with Dementia Action Week) and Wimbledon-themed challenges. A final Summer Party challenge is yet to take place in August.

According to judges, it’s Gabi’s consistent attention to detail and creativity that sets her apart. Securing runner-up in the Easter challenge, Gabi triumphed as the winner of the Cutlery-Free Dining challenge, and most recently, took home first place in the Wimbledon challenge.

This outstanding performance has also earned her a well-deserved spot among the 11 finalists who will compete for the coveted Porthaven Chef of the Year title on Thursday, the 11th of September.

Reflecting on her wins, Gabi shared, “It feels really good to win! I loved the research and preparation stage, and I used a variety of sources for inspiration like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. I was particularly pleased with the range of different choices, from tennis racket biscuits to themed trifle presented in a glass, and the magnificent tennis ball cake.”

Gabi has been an invaluable member of the Chiltern Grange team for seven years, serving as Head Chef for the last 18 months. Jonah and Manjula have supported Gabi with the preparation, presentation and hosting at the event.

Her journey into the culinary world began in Romania, where she worked as a waitress and served ice cream in a shopping mall. Upon moving to England, Gabi joined Porthaven seven years ago as a host at Chiltern Grange. Through hard work and support from the Porthaven team, Gabi has skillfully worked her way up to her current position as Head Chef.

Gabriela Luca at the Chiltern Grange Wimbledon event

Jemimah Guinto, home manager at Chiltern Grange Care Home, added: “Gabi is exceptionally talented. Her creativity, passion and dedication to our residents shine through in every meal she prepares. She consistently surprises and delights us, and we are so incredibly proud of her achievements. We’re all rooting for her in the Chef of the Year final!”