Chesham man attends House of Commons to represent voices in social care

Mark Urwin, who is supported at Birchwood, a Salutem Care and Education service in Chesham, recently visited the House of Commons to attend the Meet Your Carers Parliamentary Event, held in the Attlee Suite of Portcullis House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It brought together people supported by adult social care services and sector leaders for a day of discussion and advocacy. Keynote speeches were delivered by Sojan Joseph, MP for Ashford and co-chair of the Adult Social Care All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), and Stephen Kinnock MP, Minister of State for Care. A Q&A panel was also held, focusing on the Casey Commission, the independent review into the future of adult social care.

The group raised vital issues with committee members including:

• Accessibility and public transport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark with other members of the Salutem attendees

• The impact of larger Integrated Care Boards (ICB) on person-centred care

• The need for true parity with the NHS

Mark was supported on the day by Jack Copland and David Wheeler, both members of the team at Birchwood. Birchwood is a 24-hour residential service that specialises in supporting adults with complex health needs, including PEG and JEJ feeding, medication via PEG, stoma and catheter care.

He was one of four individuals from Salutem Care and Education who took part in the event, joined by senior team members Jen Barnes, Group Quality Assurance & Inspection Manager, and Christopher Bell, Group Development & Improvement Manager.

Mark with Christopher Bell, Group Development & Improvement Manager at Salutem

Mark is also an active member of Salutem Voices, an internal group that represents the people supported across the organisation. The initiative ensures that their views influence how care and support are delivered, with a strong emphasis on independence, dignity, and inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his visit, Mark Urwin said: "I really enjoyed going to the House of Commons. It made me feel proud to speak up for myself and others. People in care should be heard, we matter too."

John Godden, Chief Executive of Salutem Care and Education, added: "Mark’s involvement in this important event reflects the very heart of what Salutem stands for, which is empowering individuals to take part in national conversations that directly affect their lives. We are immensely proud of him and the Birchwood team for making this possible."

The day highlighted the value of lived experience in shaping the future of social care and the need to ensure that those receiving support have a meaningful voice in policy discussions.