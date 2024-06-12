Cheddington combined school reopens forest school area as 'The Secret Garden'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cheddington Combined School is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its forestschool area, now delightfully renamed 'The Secret Garden'. This vibrant revival was madepossible by the collective effort of over 50 dedicated volunteers from the community, whoworked tirelessly to restore this cherished outdoor learning space.

The initiative to revitalise the forest school area also led to an exciting school-wide competition to rename the space, engaging students in the project. The winning name, 'The Secret Garden', was chosen by the children for its enchanting reflection of the natural beauty and mystery of the area.

The grand opening event, held for parents and children, was a joyous occasion celebrating community spirit and collaboration. Attendees enjoyed a look around the new area once it had been officially opened by children and teachers at the school.

Gilly Brown, Headteacher of Cheddington Combined School, expressed her pride and gratitude, stating, 'I'm so proud the community came together to achieve this. The children will benefit immensely from having such a wonderful space for outdoor learning andexploration. It's truly heart-warming to see what we can accomplish when we work together. 'The Secret Garden' will serve as a dynamic outdoor classroom, providing students with hands-on learning experiences to foster an appreciation for nature and support their physical and mental well-being.

The grand opening of 'The Secret Garden'

In addition to celebrating the reopening of 'The Secret Garden', Cheddington Combined School is pleased to announce that places are available for new pupils starting in Reception in September. Families interested in joining a school that values community involvement, creativity, and innovative learning environments are encouraged to apply.