Chalfont Leisure Centre receives ‘Excellent’ rating for service quality

By Lorna Dockerill
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:18 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thrilled colleagues at Chalfont Leisure Centre are celebrating after the facility was rated ‘excellent’ for service quality.

The leisure centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, underwent a rigorous two-day Quest assessment.

Quest is a continuous improvement tool for leisure facilities and sports development teams and is managed by Right Directions on behalf of Sport England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chalfont Leisure Centre scored highly in many areas within the mystery visit and formal assessment elements. These included tackling inequalities, customer journey, operational management, managing the team, environmental management and statutory declaration.

Chalfont Leisure Centre colleagues are celebrating ‘Excellent’ rating for service qualityplaceholder image
Chalfont Leisure Centre colleagues are celebrating ‘Excellent’ rating for service quality

The report particularly praised the standard of customer service at the centre, giving it an ‘excellent’ score thanks to colleagues’ commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm.

Steve Salwa, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We’re incredibly pleased with the outcome of the Quest assessment and believe it’s testament to the hard work and commitment of the team, who are dedicated to delivering fantastic customer service.

“To be recognised for not only operational success, but also the positive impact the centre has on the local community, makes us really proud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At Everyone Active, we’re committed to providing quality facilities for all ages, abilities and interests, and we hope the local community can feel confident knowing their leisure centre has this added stamp of credibility.”

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, added: “We are delighted with Chalfont Leisure Centre’s Quest rating of ‘excellent’. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing top-quality services and facilities for our residents.

“The dedication and hard work of the team at the centre is truly commendable, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Everyone Active.”

Related topics:QuestBuckinghamshire Council
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice