Chalfont Leisure Centre receives ‘Excellent’ rating for service quality

Thrilled colleagues at Chalfont Leisure Centre are celebrating after the facility was rated ‘excellent’ for service quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leisure centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, underwent a rigorous two-day Quest assessment.

Quest is a continuous improvement tool for leisure facilities and sports development teams and is managed by Right Directions on behalf of Sport England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chalfont Leisure Centre scored highly in many areas within the mystery visit and formal assessment elements. These included tackling inequalities, customer journey, operational management, managing the team, environmental management and statutory declaration.

Chalfont Leisure Centre colleagues are celebrating ‘Excellent’ rating for service quality

The report particularly praised the standard of customer service at the centre, giving it an ‘excellent’ score thanks to colleagues’ commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm.

Steve Salwa, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We’re incredibly pleased with the outcome of the Quest assessment and believe it’s testament to the hard work and commitment of the team, who are dedicated to delivering fantastic customer service.

“To be recognised for not only operational success, but also the positive impact the centre has on the local community, makes us really proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Everyone Active, we’re committed to providing quality facilities for all ages, abilities and interests, and we hope the local community can feel confident knowing their leisure centre has this added stamp of credibility.”

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, added: “We are delighted with Chalfont Leisure Centre’s Quest rating of ‘excellent’. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing top-quality services and facilities for our residents.

“The dedication and hard work of the team at the centre is truly commendable, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Everyone Active.”