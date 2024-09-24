Celebrate October: Wear It Pink with fundraising hero Kate Miles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local fundraiser Kate Miles (age 41) from Buckinghamshire has smashed her fundraising target for the research and support charity Breast Cancer Now by hosting a pink-themed ‘Breastival’ party.

Kate, who has been living with secondary, stage 4 breast cancer since 2020, organised the event at Chiltern Forest Golf Club on Saturday 14th September, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Over 170 guests attended for an evening of raffles, hog roast and silent auction. The dress code for the evening was glamorous with a touch of pink. Over £12,000 was raised, taking Kate’s fundraising total for the charity to over £47,000.

Now, Kate is calling on others to follow her lead and sign up for Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraising day on Friday 18 October 2024, to help raise vital funds for the charity’s world-class research and life-changing support services.

Kate said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Miles and family at Breastival 2024

“I thoroughly enjoyed hosting Breastival for the second year in a row, and I am so grateful for the many wonderful individuals and businesses who supported us and to all the people who joined us at the event to make it such a success and raise an incredible amount for Breast Cancer Now.

Breast cancer affects so many lives and many of us know someone who has faced the challenges of this disease. Breast Cancer Now isn’t just about raising funds – it’s about raising hope. The organisation is dedicated to life-changing research, care and support. Every penny raised helps further vital research, making early detection and better treatment possible. More than that, it ensures no one faces breast cancer alone, providing support through every stage of the journey. We have already seen the incredible strides in treatment and survival rates over the years, thanks to organisations like this, but there’s still so much to be done, and together we can make a difference through fundraising events, like upcoming wear it pink.”

Wear it pink is one of the charity’s biggest and brightest fundraising events, and a day when thousands wear pink as part of dress-up days, bake sales, netball tournaments, wild swims, knitting sessions and even bra displays.

Since it started 23 years ago, wear it pink has raised £41 million for people affected by breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinie Kaur, wear it pink manager at Breast Cancer Now, said:

“We want to say a huge thank you to Kate for holding her pink-themed Breastival event in support of Breast Cancer Now.

“Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words ‘you have breast cancer’. But by wearing pink and raising money on 18 October, you could help to drive forward research and give life-changing support to those affected by this relentless disease.

“We’re working towards a future where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives – and is supported to live well, but we can’t do it without your help. Sign up todayfor your fundraising kit at wearitpink.org.”

Wear pink. Raise money. Help fund life-changing breast cancer research and support.