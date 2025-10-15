Cat crisis: Urgent Adoptober plea as record 1,700 cats in RSPCA national care

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting a rescue cat, amid an all-time high in numbers of moggies in the charity’s care including at RSPCA Blackberry Farm, in Buckinghamshire.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats being cared for at the charity’s fourteen national centres alone, as they wait for forever homes, has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer*. And thousands more cats are being cared for by independently-run RSPCA branches across England and Wales.

RSPCA records also showed cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats in the charity’s care.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats - being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

Cats like an eight-year-old Cow who is currently waiting for her forever home.

She arrived at Blackberry Farm after she was left unattended in a property with a couple of other cat friends. After lots of love and care at the centre she is now ready for her forever home.

Despite her name - she is indeed a cat - and a very sweet one as well! She likes to pop over and see what is going on when staff and volunteers are around and enjoys having fuss. She will be the perfect companion for someone who just wants a quiet, gentle soul to relax with.

As she has previously lived with cats before the team believe she could live with a slightly older, calm male cat but would not like to live with a dog as these would be too overwhelming for her.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many -have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

Another feline looking for his happy ending is two-year-old Zira - she arrived at Blackberry Farm with her friend Sarabi after her previous owner could no longer look after them. She came into RSPCA care pregnant and with an injured eye, but she has been nursed back to health and now that her kittens have grown she is now looking for her own chance at a new forever home.

As a result of her injury her eye was removed - but this hasn’t stopped her. Whilst she is a sensitive girl who prefers the comfort of her bed she absolutely adores fuss and will purr away and lean into scratches for as long as you are willing to go for! She would be the perfect companion for someone who is looking for a quiet little friend to curl up nearby and while away the hours.

Zira has previously lived with other cats and the team believe she may be able to live with a calm male cat provided adopters are confident in introducing them in the home.

Alice added: “There are around 1,700 cats currently in the care of our national centres. We're hoping that animal lovers can help by adopting them.”

“Sometimes, people choose not to adopt particular types or colours of cats due to assumptions or ‘myths’ that are not evidence based.

“For example, we find that it can take black cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

“There’s a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers, we’ve got every kind of cat waiting for another chance at happiness.

“We always encourage prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle. However, we also have purebred and pedigree cats coming into our care - so even those who have a particular breed or type in mind may find their perfect partner, without fueling problematic commercial breeding.

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to fill in a ‘perfect match’ form with your local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.”

Other cats at RSPCA Blackberry Farm looking for homes include:

Two-year-old Reggie came into the centre after being left unattended for some time in a property.

Reggie is the most loving boy who will sit on your lap for hours if you allow him too. He could be the perfect work from home companion.He is very affectionate and loves fuss.

Reggie will play with a ball and his fishing rod toy but would much rather have a fuss. Reggie has shown no aggression towards other cats and has previously lived with another cat therefore we feel he could live with a similar female cat, But no dogs please.

Albert- is only a few months old but is already proving to be a bundle of energy who likes to see what is going on and what you are up to.

He is currently living with his friend Sancho - they get along well so either can live together or be rehomed separately to a house with a neutered female cat.

We also feel he can live with children any age as long they are supervised but sadly no dogs as these would be too scary.

If you are interested in offering one of these felines at Blackberry Farm a forever home - please fill in an online application form.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.