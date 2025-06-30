Carousel Buses help tackle loneliness via Chatty Bus

People shared stories and made connections when Carousel Buses new Chatty Bus hit the road.

Volunteers on Carousel Buses’ 37 service got passengers chatting on the journey between High Wycombe and Windsor via Bourne End and Maidenhead.

The initiative was held during Mental Health Awareness Week and created an environment where passengers had the chance to talk, connect and feel heard. As passengers boarded the bus, a team of Chatty Bus Champions was on hand to make introductions or lend an ear to anyone seeking companionship.

It was the first time Carousel Buses had operated a Chatty Bus initiative and followed successful campaigns by its sister companies, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel.

Chatty Busplaceholder image
Chatty Bus

Luke Marion, Carousel Buses Managing Director, said: “Loneliness is a real issue that affects so many people in our community, and we’re pleased to have been able to introduce Chatty Bus in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. The feedback we’ve received has been fantastic and we look forward to

helping further in the future.”

In 2022, Go-Ahead Group, the parent company of Carousel Buses signed the Government’s Employers Pledge, committing to help improve social connections and reduce loneliness levels.

Buses can provide a vital lifeline for many of those living in isolation, as a third of Britons admit that they deliberately catch the bus to have some human contact, research by ComRes on behalf of Greener Journeys found. Additionally, two-thirds of bus users say services create strong community ties, and eight out of 10 know someone who depends on the bus.

