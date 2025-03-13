Carers MK supports smooth transition of services

From May 2025, the lead provider role for carer support will transfer to Citizens Advice Milton Keynes as part of commissioning changes by Milton Keynes City Council. We will continue to support carers over the transition period until the end of our contract and we remain committed to exploring opportunities to contribute to carer support in Milton Keynes in the future.

As a member of Carers Trust, Carers MK has a long-standing commitment to supporting all family carers and has delivered vital services in Milton Keynes for almost 20 years. Over this time Carers MK has provided invaluable support to thousands of carers, offering advice, advocacy, solidarity and respite services to help them navigate their responsibilities.

After careful evaluation and regret, we decided not to apply for the new contract. This was a very difficult decision for us because we have built strong relationships with so many carers in MK. We deeply respect the incredible work that carers continue to do every day. Many of us at Carers MK are or have been carers ourselves, so we understand the challenges.

Art activity

Karen Irons, CEO of Carers MK, said:

“We want to thank everyone who has worked with us over the years – carers, partners and the wider community. Our priority has always been, and will continue to be, the well-being of family carers. We will work closely with carers to ensure they experience a smooth transition to the new service providers under the new contract.Carers are at the heart of this change, and we remain committed to supporting them through the process. We extend our best wishes to all the new providers involved and wish them every success.

"I also want to recognise and thank our dedicated staff, whose commitment and expertise have been invaluable in supporting carers over the years. Our teams will work together throughout this transition to ensure carers receive the support and guidance they need.”

To all family carers, we understand that you may have questions, we are here to help and reassure you over the coming weeks. We will also stay connected via email and through social media updates too.