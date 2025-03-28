Care home residents meet neighbourhood policing team

meeting the residents at Chorleywood Beaumont

Chorleywood Beaumont care home, in Chorleywood, hosted an information session with guest speaker PCSO 6108 Alan Waller from the Rickmansworth Neighbourhood Policing Team for the local community who gave advice on burglary prevention & home security.

PCSO Allan Waller is part of a team that are responsible for patrolling the Chorleywood area and work with schools and vulnerable groups as well as undertaking their community policing duties.

PCSO Allan Waller gave valuable insight to those who attended. He answered questions about his role in the Rickmansworth Neighbourhood Policing Team and how he is involved with the local community in Chorleywood. The residents enjoyed meeting him so much they invited him to join them for lunch.

General Manager, Razvan Nica of Chorleywood Beaumont, Barchester Healthcare said: “Today has been very informative afternoon and we were delighted our residents were joined by members of the local community. PCSO Allan Waller gave us plenty to think about and we appreciate the time he spent with us.”

Chorleywood Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chorleywood Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.