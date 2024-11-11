Campaign calls on community to support invisible residents in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poverty is now a harsh reality for many families in Milton Keynes, impacting thousands of residents, yet it often goes unseen.

MK Community Foundation’s #InvisiblePovertyMK campaign shines a light on this urgent crisis, worsened by the cost-of-living, raising crucial funding for local charities providing essential support to those in need.

One story highlighted by the campaign is that of Lucy, 32 year old single-parent mother in Milton Keynes, who juggles work and family life but still struggles to meet basic needs due to skyrocketing costs.

But nobody sees her poverty, and nobody knows her struggle.

Meet Lucy, 32, Mother of 1 from Willen

Nobody knows that she is struggling to heat her house.

Nobody knows that she must visit the local food bank to feed herself and her child.

Nobody knows that she is falling into ever increasing debt and that she lost her car, so must rely on buses which she can’t always afford.

Nobody knows that she is behind with her rent and her small daughter could be homeless soon if she can’t get a job.

Nobody knows that she can’t sleep at night because of all the anxiety and depression she must fight through each and every day.

Nobody knows because nobody really sees her. She’s invisible, and so is her desperate situation.

If you knew, what would you do?

Lucy represents countless others in Milton Keynes quietly struggling to meet basic needs as expenses continue to rise. Her story is one of many that highlight the urgent need for greater community support and resources.

Ian Revell, CEO of MK Community Foundation said, “With over 8,000 local households living in fuel poverty, there is an unseen side to our community where families face impossible choices between heating, food, and rent. These families live among us, yet their struggles often go unnoticed. Through our #InvisiblePovertyMK campaign, we aim not only to reveal these hidden hardships but also to provide much-needed funding to our local voluntary sector. This support enables them to continue delivering vital aid to those who need it most in Milton Keynes.”

As well as calling for donations, MKCommunity Foundation urges people to help spread awareness of the appeal and the challenges facing residents, like Lucy, in Milton Keynes.

To find out more, or to donate, please visit: https://www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk/invisible-poverty-mk/