Callum Anderson MP backs crowdfunder to support local rising swim star

Callum Anderson MP has today pledged his support to a local crowdfunder aiming to give promising young swimmer Malakai Woods the chance to accept a life-changing partial scholarship and join one of the UK’s most prestigious elite swimming programmes at Mount Kelly School, Somerset.

The Winslow-based teenager has risen through the ranks of British swimming at an extraordinary pace. Having only entered competitive swimming just over three years ago, Malakai is now competing at a national level, with multiple medals to his name and the potential to represent Britain at international championships in the years to come.

Over the past year, Malakai has caught the attention of national coaches with standout performances, including five finals and two medals (silver in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m breaststroke) at the Swim England National Championships (July–August 2025). These results led to a scholarship offer from one of the UK’s leading independent schools, home to an elite swim programme that has produced some of the nation’s top athletes.

Speaking about the campaign, Callum Anderson MP said: “I’m more than happy to do what I can to raise awareness of Malakai’s crowdfunder. This is not about political ideology. This is about a young person who has shown extraordinary dedication, talent, and drive – and who deserves the opportunity to fulfil his potential.

Callum and Malakai in Winslow town centre

I recently met Malakai – and his mum, Fiona – and it was clear to see that he is determined to go all the way and become a champion swimmer. He deserves the best facilities possible to achieve this.”

Despite the scholarship, financial barriers remain. Without access to state or sport funding for swimmers at Malakai’s level, the remaining school fees and training costs fall on the shoulders of families – in this case, Fiona – his single mum. The crowdfunder aims to raise funds to cover the first year of fees and ensure Malakai doesn’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“This is exactly the kind of young person we should be backing,” continued Callum. “Malakai’s attitude – both in the pool and in the classroom – is exceptional.”

Fiona Woods added “I will do everything in my power to give Malakai what it takes to make it as an elite swimmer. We aren’t asking for handouts; he’s earned this opportunity through his achievements.”

Malakai trains up to 16 hours per week, while also achieving top academic results – recently earning a Distinction* in his first year of college. The coaches behind the scholarship have described him as “something special,” and his pathway to the Swim England Winter Nationals this December signals even greater things to come.