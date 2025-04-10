Byron House residents step out and shine

Recently, residents from Byron House enjoyed an outing to the Buckinghamshire Community Wellbeing Hub, where they took part in two lively group sessions – Community Crafty and Community Games – all part of the inspiring Never Alone initiative.

Life at Byron House Care Home in Aylesbury is about so much more than just care – it's about living each day to the fullest, making meaningful connections, and turning small wishes into cherished memories.

Recently, residents from Byron House enjoyed an outing to the Buckinghamshire Community Wellbeing Hub, where they took part in two lively group sessions – Community Crafty and Community Games – all part of the inspiring Never Alone initiative. This brilliant programme, led by C.P.J. Field in partnership with Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, aims to combat loneliness by bringing people together through creativity, conversation, and fun.

One of the highlights of the visit was a hands-on arts and crafts session, where residents created elegant tissue paper tie dye flowers. With the ever-cheerful Lucie and Linda leading the way, the group worked together to make a stunning arrangement, now proudly displayed in the home – a symbol of teamwork and joy.

The community spirit didn’t stop there. On another sunny day, resident Mary and Activities Co-Ordinator Linda joined the Knit and Natter morning back at the Wellbeing Hub. Over cups of tea, cheerful chatter, and the gentle click of knitting needles, they connected with new friends and contributed to a vibrant morning of creativity and companionship. A big thank you to CPJ Field Community Champion Heritage & Sons for welcoming us once again – we’re already looking forward to our next visit!

Resident Mary and Activities Co-Ordinator Linda joined the Knit and Natter morning at the Buckinghamshire Wellbeing Hub

Back at Byron House, our Residents’ Wish Tree has been making dreams come true. This month, we were delighted to fulfil the wishes of Leila and Andrew – both inspired by their love of food.

Andrew, a true tea connoisseur, wished for a classic cup of Earl Grey, while Leila dreamed of a bakery visit to pick up her favourite crusty Tiger Rolls and some delicious conserve. With a little planning and a lot of enthusiasm, they both set off to Waitrose & Partners in Aylesbury, where Leila, joined by Lucie, Group Wellbeing Manager not only picked out her favourite treats but also enjoyed a peaceful moment at the Canal Basin, soaking up the sun and watching the swans glide by.

At Byron House, every day brings new experiences, fresh connections, and warm memories.

Want to find out more about life at Byron House Care Home?

Resident Mary out and about joining in Knit and Natter Groups

Call us today on 01296 737530 – we’d love to share what makes our home so special and how we support our residents to live enriched and fulfilling lives.

Get in touch with Byron House Care Home, Aylesbury – your call could be the start of something wonderful.