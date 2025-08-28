Businesses invited to meet the pigs at unique free corporate open day

A Buckinghamshire farm attraction is opening its gates to businesses next month for a very unusual, and very adorable, corporate open day.

Kew Little Pigs, based in Amersham, is hosting a special event on Monday 15 September, inviting companies to tour the site free of charge and discover why the award-winning attraction is fast becoming one of the UK’s most sought-after venues for corporate events and team-building days.

The multi-award-winning farm, which has been ranked in the top 10 per cent of animal attractions worldwide on TripAdvisor, is home to dozens of miniature pigs – who are known for their playful and affectionate personalities.

Delegates attending the open day will be able to explore the farm’s facilities, including its enclosed barn area which provides a flexible and quirky setting for away-days, meetings and celebrations. Most importantly, they will also get the chance to spend time with the farm’s famous pigs, an experience organisers say is not only memorable, but also helps boost wellbeing and encourage team bonding.

Adorable piglets at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, founder of Kew Little Pigs, said: “We’ve hosted everything from small team-building sessions to large-scale corporate celebrations here at the farm, and the feedback has been incredible. Spending time with our pigs really is an enriching experience – it breaks down barriers, creates smiles, and gives people something truly different to talk about long after the event. We can’t wait to welcome businesses along to see what we can offer.”

The open day will showcase how companies can use the venue for events ranging from product launches and staff away-days to wellness workshops and client entertaining, all with the added bonus of getting up close to the pigs.

Businesses wishing to attend can register for free by emailing [email protected] please be advised that spaces are limited and are booking fast.