Bucks Siamese is 'top dog' when it comes to cat testing

A Siamese cat named Frank, who lives with his owner in High Wycombe, is helping shape the future of training for national charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People by assessing and improving the responses of hearing dog puppies-in-training to cats in the home.

Many deaf people who apply for a hearing dog also have pet cats. In these circumstances, understanding how their dog will react to a cat is an important part of their training.

Rachel Broadley, Dog Training Instructor at Hearing Dogs’ Buckinghamshire training hub, explained: “Frank is proving to be a great addition to our training team. It’s not a job that would suit every cat, but as a confident boy who loves dogs and is already best friends with trainee puppy Kasper, Frank is ‘purrfect’ for the job.

“If a hearing dog trainee has already shown they are calm around other animals, such as birds and squirrels, they will be referred to Frank for a ‘Cat Test’. This gives us the opportunity to see how they react to a cat in a safe, controlled environment.

Frank with his volunteer puppy trainer Julie at their High Wycombe home.

“It will also determine the type of home they can go to. For example, a dog may be fine with a neighbour’s cat roaming the garden, but wouldn’t be suited to sharing a home with them.”

Frank’s owner Julie is a volunteer dog trainer for Hearing Dogs, and the Cat Tests take place at the house Frank shares with Julie and her hearing dog puppy-in-training Kasper. According to Julie, Frank takes his role ‘very seriously’, especially when some fresh chicken is on the cards.

On arrival, trainee dogs are given plenty of time to settle in before they meet Frank and are always kept on their lead. Then, the pair are gradually introduced to each other from a safe distance. For example, Frank may begin by standing behind a see-through glass door. Then, he may come and sit out of reach of the dog, such as on the countertop or table. If this stage goes well, Frank may move to sit on Julie’s lap.

“When a dog comes up to Frank, I can tell by his body language if he’s comfortable around them,” explained Julie. “Throughout the whole interaction, he’s always free to jump out of the way or leave the room. But if he’s comfortable, his muscles will relax, and the dog can then come closer to sniff him.”

Frank with his best friend, hearing dog puppy-in-training Kasper.

"The dog’s trainer also monitors them closely to ensure both feline and canine wellbeing. If the dog begins backing away from Frank, is overly interested or feels the need to bark, this could indicate they are feeling nervous or are too excited by cats generally. In these cases, we can allow both the dog and Frank some space by gently guiding the dog into another room to settle. We can then retry an interaction at a distance and monitor the dog's body language to see whether they have potential to get used to being around a cat.

There are several indicators that a dog has ‘passed’ their Cat Test, including confidently walking up to Frank without barking, giving him a gentle sniff, or better still if they settle down and sleep in the same room as Frank. All of these can signal that they may be well suited to living with a pet cat in the future."

These meetings can also reveal that a hearing dog trainee is not suited to living with a pet cat. This still means they will transform a deaf person’s life – they are just destined for a partnership where they don’t have to share the spotlight. Whatever the outcome, Frank has proved, without question, that he’s ‘top dog’ when it comes to Cat Testing!

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer dog trainer for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, can visit http://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer, or email [email protected] for more information.