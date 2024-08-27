Bucks pig farm flying high after packed Alice In Wonderland event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bucks pig farm is flying high after a second well attended fun day, with an Alice in Wonderland theme.

Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, became a whimsical wonderland for the event, which included fun and games, a White Rabbit Trail and food on offer from The Pizza Post.

Visitors also had the chance to see the farm's adorable micro pigs, and all eyes were on Jilly, who has recently given birth to a whopping twelve piglets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Thank you so much to all the wonderful people who attended our second Alice in Wonderland fun day on Sunday.

One visitor dressed as the Mad Hatter to attend the event - Animal News Agency.

"The farm was packed, and this time visitors got to spend time with new mum Jilly and her litter of twelve adorable piglets!

"Special mention should go to Alice who chose to spend her birthday with us, and got into the swing by dressing up as her namesake character. Happy birthday Alice you are such a good sport!"

Any readers who would like to visit Kew Little Pigs can have 20% off a pet and play session! Simply type in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you book at www.kewlittlepigs.com