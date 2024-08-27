Bucks pig farm flying high after packed Alice In Wonderland event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kew Little Pigs, which is based in Old Amersham, became a whimsical wonderland for the event, which included fun and games, a White Rabbit Trail and food on offer from The Pizza Post.
Visitors also had the chance to see the farm's adorable micro pigs, and all eyes were on Jilly, who has recently given birth to a whopping twelve piglets.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "Thank you so much to all the wonderful people who attended our second Alice in Wonderland fun day on Sunday.
"The farm was packed, and this time visitors got to spend time with new mum Jilly and her litter of twelve adorable piglets!
"Special mention should go to Alice who chose to spend her birthday with us, and got into the swing by dressing up as her namesake character. Happy birthday Alice you are such a good sport!"
Any readers who would like to visit Kew Little Pigs can have 20% off a pet and play session! Simply type in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when you book at www.kewlittlepigs.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.