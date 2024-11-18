Bucks music newcomer Stephen Wicks to release new single 'Offended'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taking on modern society, a local musician gets candid in his new track.

At 73, singer-songwriter Stephen Wicks has seen the world transform, and his latest single, ‘Offended,’ takes a hard look at modern culture.

In a time when speaking your mind can quickly land you in hot water (and even prison), Wicks pulls no punches, challenging the hypersensitivity of today's society. With sharp lyrics and unapologetic honesty, ‘Offended’ tackles the issue head-on, offering a raw reflection on the cultural shift towards being constantly outraged.

Accompanied by a ‘sure to offend someone’ music video, Stephen’s seasoned perspective cuts through the noise, to reconsider the fine line between offence and free speech. Driven by a newfound determination, Stephen is dedicated to sharing his music with the world. Collaborating with the esteemed George Shilling, a versatile recording engineer, producer, and musician, Stephen’s sound is elevated to new heights.

Wicks' and rock sign.

Stephen Wicks embarked on his musical journey at the age of 20, initially dabbling in bands and solo performances while nurturing a parallel passion for business. However, his creative flame endured, fueled by a profound appreciation for the power of music and a commitment to philanthropy.

Stephen says: “Music has always been my solace, my creative outlet. It’s a privilege to share that with others. Collaborating with George has been a revelation. He truly understands my vision and helps bring it to life. While my journey may have started later than most, I’m fuelled by passion and enthusiasm to make a mark in the music industry.”