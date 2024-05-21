Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local leisure centres are showing support to Amersham Hospital through an NHS volunteering initiative.

Employees from Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chesham Leisure Centre have been volunteering their time to the Amersham Hospital Gardens Project, which sees them help to rejuvenate the outdoor spaces at Amersham Hospital.

Led by NHS volunteers, the Amersham Hospital Gardens Project is dedicated to creating peaceful and vibrant environments to benefit both the hospital staff and patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the volunteering activities, the leisure centre staff recently spent the morning preparing the garden beds for new soil, outside the Waterside Ward.

Leisure centre team volunteer time in gardening project

Steve Salwa, area contract manager at Everyone Active in Buckinghamshire, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to volunteer our time to the Amersham Hospital Gardens Project and give back to the community.

“My team and I thoroughly enjoyed rolling our sleeves up to revitalise the hospital gardens and help to create a calming outdoor space for the incredible staff and their patients. It was a fantastic way to show our gratitude to the NHS, and have a lot of team-building fun while doing it.”

Steve and his team also claim that gardening was a great opportunity to incorporate physical activity into their day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “Of course, we encourage people to make the most of the fantastic facilities we have at our leisure centre, but taking part in this volunteering and staying active in the fresh air, reminds us that exercise can be incorporated into the everyday in non-traditional ways.

Community gardening project at hospital

“It was a brilliant experience and we are grateful to have been part of such a fantastic community project. A massive thank you to all involved.”