Bucks farm brings home the truffles with Tripadvisor award and announces next family fun day

A beloved miniature pig farm in Buckinghamshire has once again squealed its way into the hearts of visitors, and into Tripadvisor’s prestigious Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

Kew Little Pigs, in Old Amersham, has been recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions worldwide, marking the fourth consecutive year the family-run farm has received the honour.

The award is based on consistent, glowing reviews from guests over a 12-month period, cementing Kew Little Pigs’ reputation as one of the UK’s most charming and unique days out.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be recognised once again in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards. What makes this so meaningful is that it’s entirely based on the honest feedback of our visitors. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who took the time to leave a review, and to our incredible team, who work so hard to make every visit magical.”

The fun day this weekend was a great success and there is another planned for August 17 - Animal News Agency

The win comes as the farm prepares for its next sell-out Alice in Wonderland Family Fun Day, which will take place on Saturday 17 August. The themed event promises whimsical fun for all ages, with tickets priced at £20 per person or £60 for a family ticket.

The last fun day which took place on Sunday saw children and adults alike enjoying a piggy wonderland, complete with costumed characters, games, and of course, plenty of cuddles from the farm’s famously friendly miniature pigs.

Spaces are limited and selling fast, with organisers urging guests not to be late for this very important date.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to Kew Little Pigs on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you’ve made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

To reserve tickets for the Family Fun Day on 17 August, visit www.kewlittlepigs.com