Bucks company has joined forces with charity to tackle book poverty

Hundreds of children’s books have already found new homes with families who need them most, thanks to a partnership between Tripps Removals in Beaconsfield and the Children’s Book Project, a national charity working to end book poverty across the UK.

Tripps is the first removals company to collaborate with the charity, serving as a collection point for donated children's books. This initiative addresses the stark reality that one in three disadvantaged children across the UK has fewer than ten books of their own at home, while one in ten has none at all.

In addition to offering a public collection point at its Aylesbury End site in Beaconsfield where members of the community can drop off books, Tripps Removals also provides its moving customers with the opportunity to donate pre-loved children’s books while packing up their homes. For local schools and businesses that would like to get involved, the removals company is offering to collect bulk donations at no cost.

Kirstin Knell from the Children’s Book Project commented:

“We’ve always said we find new homes for old books, and what better time to encourage families to donate their pre-loved books than when moving home? Nearly one million children in the UK don’t own a book of their own, despite over 60 million being sold each year. We know there are lots of fantastic books sitting on shelves up and down the country which need sending on new adventures with children that most need them, and thanks to partners like Tripps Removals we can make it easy for families to donate to us.”

Ben Tripp, Owner and Managing Director of Tripps Removals, which has been moving people across the UK and abroad since 1867, added:

“We are delighted to be supporting the Children’s Book Project. Many of our staff are parents and know first-hand the joy and importance of sharing stories with their children. Since getting involved, we’ve already donated hundreds of books, and we hope our community will help us share many more.”

The books donated through Tripps Removals are passed on to the Children’s Book Project, who ensure they are redistributed to children across the UK who might otherwise have few, if any, books of their own.

The public can donate books directly at the Tripps Removals site on Aylesbury End in Beaconsfield during business hours, or visit www.childrensbookproject.co.uk to find their nearest collection point. Books must be in good condition and can be either fiction or non-fiction, but religious books and textbooks cannot be accepted.