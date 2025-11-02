Bucks care homes under new managment

The Chestnuts in Aylesbury is now being run by family-owned Agincare.

The Chestnuts in Aylesbury, The Croft in Amersham, Hazlemere Lodge in High Wycombe and Swan House in Winslow are now being run by family-owned Agincare

Agincare, which operates more than 30 care an nursing homes in England was appointed by Buckinghamshire Council following competitive selection process by the council.

The contract includes three extra care assisted living schemes in the county: Willowmead Court located at The Chestnuts, St James Court at Hazlemere Lodge and Swan Court at Swan House.

The Council and Agincare have worked closely to ensure a smooth transition takes place for residents, relatives and care workers.

The homes can together support 217 publicly funded and self-funded residents, including nursing, dementia and complex care services.

Existing team members have transferred to Agincare so that jobs are protected and residents continue to be supported by the people they know and trust.

Agincare Group Chief Executive Raina Summerson said: “We are delighted to warmly welcome residents, relatives and teams at the homes to Agincare, and look forward to getting to know them and their local communities very well in the coming weeks.

“With 39 years of experience in delivering high-quality care in the community, we are aware of the concerns from people during such changes, having managed numerous other transfers from local authorities, charities, and independent providers.”

Agincare has many long-standing and successful partnership arrangements with other councils.

Councillor Isobel Darby, Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet Member for Health & Wellbeing, said: “The continuity of high-quality care for all our care home residents is of utmost importance to us and so we are pleased to be working with Agincare, as a much trusted and experienced community care service provider.

"We will be working closely with the team at Agincare and our residents and their families to ensure a seamless transition to the new service.”

Agincare is a family-owned, independent care provider with strong community values and over 39 years of experience delivering a comprehensive range of high-quality, person-centred care and support services in over 180 locations across the country.