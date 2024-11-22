Bucks Brownie Unit raises over £2,000 for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

The Chequers Tree pub provided a place for the Prestwood community to support their local Brownie Unit.

On Sunday 3rd November, 1st Prestwood Brownies completed a sponsored 2-mile walk around their village to raise funds for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

The challenge was undertaken as the girls worked towards their ‘Charities’ interest badge. The badge criteria required the girls to learn about the concept of charity, carry out some form of charitable action, and formally thank those who provided support.

“Each Brownie researched a charity of their choice at home and presented back to the unit. We then voted on which type of charity (people, places, animals) that we wanted to support, and the type of support we wanted to give (fundraise, collection, volunteering). From the researched charities, we held a secret ballot between three 'people' charities that we wanted to fundraise for.” Explained 1st Prestwood Brownies Co-Leader, Livvy Abbott-Hawes.

The chosen charity, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, provides specialist nurses and support for seriously ill children and their families across the UK. There are currently over 150 Roald Dahl Nurses caring for over 36,000 seriously ill children.

1st Prestwood Brownies celebrate at the finish line of their sponsored charity walk.

The group decided that a sponsored walk would be the best and most viable way to raise money and awareness. The girls made posters and wrote letters to local businesses, to ask them to display their artwork and tell their customers about the event. In the weeks leading up to the walk, the Brownies worked hard to raise online and cash sponsorship pledges from their families and friends.

One local business took their support above and beyond expectation. The Chequers Tree pub offered to place a fundraising bucket on the bar and helped to boost contributions by selling slices of homemade cake throughout the week before the walk. They also opened early on the day to provide a community space for supporters to gather.

On Sunday 3rd, the girls met at Prestwood’s Girlguiding HQ to pick up stickers and flyers. They made their way down the High Street, taking great joy in speaking to any locals they passed and popping into say thank you to the businesses that displayed their posters.

A surprise invitation into the Prestwood Methodist Church to speak to the congregation created a moment of extra excitement, with one of the girls getting up on stage to explain what they were fundraising for.

An incredible reception awaited the group at The Chequers Tree pub, with a range of food and drinks laid on by the family-run team. The crowd, made up of parents, siblings and locals cheered as the girls arrived. Live music from local singer, ‘Mappleby’, added an extra buzz to the atmosphere.

The walk then continued through the residential streets of Prestwood, all the way back to the Girlguiding HQ where the girls crossed a ribbon finish line.

Louise Griew, Chief Executive of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity said, “We are so grateful to everyone at 1st Prestwood Brownies and the local community for their marvellous fundraising efforts. It’s a wonderful example of community fundraising and what a fantastic result. Every penny of it is goes directly to the work we do and will make such a difference.”

In the week following the walk, the charity’s finance team validated the total of the cash donations and confirmed that, added to the JustGiving page total, the group had raised over £2,000!

At their next weekly meeting, the girls made thank you cards to send to their generous donors and the local businesses.

Tash Warren, Co-Leader of 1st Prestwood Brownies said, “We were delighted with the support from the local community - posters in lots of windows, an invitation to speak at the church, and a welcome party at the pub!

The girls originally set out to raise just £250. We're now at more than 8x this amount, and the figure is still yet to rise. We are secretly hoping we manage to hit 10x!”

The current total stands at £2,130. If you'd like to increase this incredible amount even more, then please make a donation via 1st Prestwood Brownies' JustGiving page. The page will remain open for donations until the end of 2024. Every extra penny counts!