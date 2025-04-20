Bucks-born broadcaster back in action
He was a board director but had to step down due to health issues, but has resumed light duties with Recruitment company, Smart Resource Solutions of Cambridge.
"Glaucoma, retinitis and cataracts, exacerbated by a stroke, led to sight loss," stated Hannah. "Suffering a major bereavement certainly added to the challenges, but I learned new skills, which was undoubtedly positive."
Richard played rugby at Amersham and Chiltern and Chesham Rugby Club before going on to become a lawyer with Chiltern District Council. He was a member of the Amersham Baptist Church.
He is known for his wry wit and has become a familiar voice across 40 stations on Independent Radio on Sunday mornings. He has been doing this for over six months.
"I am grateful to be able to broadcast on Sunday mornings despite some health challenges. I am definitely looking forward to watching some rugby games."
The Sunday Radio Magazine is the perfect show to listen to while you have your breakfast. It includes news, film and TV reviews, clips of stand-up comedy and fun competitions. Tune in to the ILR app for mobile phones at midday on Sundays to hear him.