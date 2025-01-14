Bucks artist releases ‘artisanal’ record created for his children
Known for works spanning from world music to rock and film scores, Ifall’s latest album offers a folksy, introspective journey inspired by parenthood. “The record’s lyrics are like a conversation between me and my children, each song about a different aspect of growing up, discovering life”, says the Brazilian artist who has been living in the UK since 2018.
The lead single "Air" has already made waves, with poignant lyrics about what brings humans together in a world that tries to set them apart. “Stillness and Trust is a gem to be treasured,” one reviewer wrote. “Moody, heartfelt and transcendent, these seven tracks don’t last nearly long enough.” Another reviewer remarked that “It's hard not to fall under the spell of this artisanal work,” referencing to the album’s self-made nature.
As with all of Ifall’s music, the release was made with minimal fanfare, avoiding traditional promotion and social media hype. Instead, he describes each song as a work of love, released into the world as a hidden treasure for listeners. "It's a gift to my children, but also to anyone who connects and discovers something in it."
Despite not performing live, he is constantly producing music for other artists in parallel to a career in film. “With my work becoming increasingly connected to other industries I haven’t played music live in many years, despite it being something I quite enjoyed doing. If the reception to this album creates a demand, then who knows?”
"Stillness and Trust" is out on all streaming platforms.Music video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJWZg01q6ME