Buckinghamshire UK pilot is vital link for flooded Arnhem Land

In East Arnhem Land, a remote Australian outback based in Australia's Northern Territory-a region compared to the combined size of Scotland and Wales in the UK- is experiencing its worst flooding yet.

Record-breaking April rains have transformed East Arnhem Land’s red dirt roads into impassable rivers, isolating more than 550 people across 25 Laynhapuy homelands. Cut off by relentless wet season downpours and flooded river crossings, eight of the affected homelands are in critical condition. Access by road has now become impossible. But for one young pilot from Buckinghamshire, his role is critical when disaster strikes.

Twenty-one-year-old MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship) pilot James Gullett, from Buckinghamshire, left the UK six months ago with his wife, to work with isolated communities in Arnhem Land. When flooding hit the region recently, he flew to the cut-off community of Dhalinybuy, and described the moment he landed with a planeload of supplies.

“Initially, no one came to the plane,” James said. “I don’t think anybody knew what I had on board. I told them, ‘ I’ve got loads of supplies and food here.’ Then, out of nowhere, about 20 people emerged around the plane and they were very thankful and excited. Even for seasoned pilots, these conditions are extreme. Airstrips are waterlogged, and access roads are submerged or washed away.”

21-year-old Pilot James Gullett from Buckinhamshire, arrives at Dhalinybuy with essential supplies for the local community.

“It’s really bad,” James continues. “Once you get onto the individual access roads for each homeland, it’s just not passable. They haven’t had food for what has probably been a couple of weeks in some places.”

Glenda Abraham, CEO of Laynhapuy Homelands Corporation added: “We manage homelands that cover some of the most remote parts of East Arnhem Land. In many homelands, people are risking lives to travel in, to get food or some sort of supply. With fuel supplies dwindling, and food running out, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), is keeping these remote communities connected to the outside world.”

But the pressure is mounting. Without refuelling capacity, entire homelands face a compounding crisis - not only a lack of food but also communication blackouts, health risks, and compromised water safety. Its thought every plane brings not just supplies, but hope.

“For MAF’s team, it’s more than just logistics,” James said “There is literally no other way for these essential items to reach people except by air, and despite the challenging conditions, during the past 48 hours MAF has flown over 1100kg of essential food items to five communities.”

21-year-old MAF Pilot James Gullett arrives at Dhalinybuy- East Arnhem Land

ABOUT MISSION AVIATION FELLOWSHIP: MAF is the world’s largest humanitarian air operator. Since 1945 MAF have been flying light aircraft over jungles, mountains, swamps and deserts. The international charity’s flights enable more than 1,400 aid, development and mission organisations to bring medical care, emergency relief and long-term development.

MAF has a strong 50-year history supporting remote communities in East Arnhem. In 2024, MAF in Arnhem Land conducted more than 400 medical retrievals on behalf of the NT Government.