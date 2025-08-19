Buckinghamshire sculptress raises funds for 35 baby orangutans in Sumatra
The cheque was generated through sales of Casey’s sculpture Long Arm, inspired by Leuser, a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan who was shot 62 times by farmers and left permanently blind after wandering into a palm oil plantation. His story of survival is the driving force behind the Long Arm Project, a ten-installation art and activism trail across the UK, engaging the public with both his story and the wider fight for the rainforests. The second installation of Long Arm is now on long-term display at Chewton Glen, following its debut in Snowdonia earlier this year.
Visitors are encouraged to take a selfie with Long Arm, scan a QR code and upload their images to become part of a growing “human trail”, showing global solidarity with Leuser and the fight to protect orangutans. An online documentary is also charting the project — from its UK installations to its final destination in Sumatra.
The funds will support 35 baby orangutans who were in the middle of their rescue, rehabilitation, and release programmes when a landslide destroyed the Quarantine Centre earlier this year. Thankfully, no lives were lost, but the Centre — vital to the survival and return of these young orangutans to the wild — was destroyed. Donations will help to rebuild it, as well as fund ongoing care and enrichment.
This builds on Casey’s wider conservation work: through sales of her sculptures she has already funded the purchase of 46 acres of rainforest in the Leuser Ecosystem, Sumatra, safeguarding vital habitat for endangered species. Previous works have also raised funds for pangolin rehabilitation in Kenya and gorilla conservation in the Congo.
The cheque presentation follows the 26th anniversary exhibition of the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation, where Casey’s sculpture The Thinker, a lowland gorilla, sold on opening night. Funds from that sale will go towards supporting conservation of the Grauer’s gorillas in the Congo, with details to be disclosed shortly.
Casey has worked for over a decade in the film industry as a professional sculptress, contributing to major productions. She is now devoting her spare time to conservation, using her art to directly support endangered wildlife and their habitats.
“This is about Art as Activism,” said Casey. “Through sculpture, we can connect people in Buckinghamshire directly to what’s happening in Sumatra and the Congo, giving wildlife a chance at survival.”
There will be a photo opportunity with Dr Singleton, Anna Louise (Head of the Pollyanna Pickering Foundation), and Casey Banwell at the cheque presentation on the 19th of August 2025, international orangutan day.