Buckinghamshire Mind calls for partners, funders and local dignitaries to unite and fight for mental health

Bucks Mind celebrates 110 years of providing mental health services, raising awareness and fighting to reduce stigma. An event held on 24th September at Old Town Hall, Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe, was attended by over 100 guests. The charity presented attendees with past, present and future achievements and ambitions and called for action to unite and fight for mental health.

The celebratory event for Buckinghamshire Mind’s partners, supporters, funders and senior colleagues in the NHS and voluntary sector, rallied for continued and increased support of local mental health services to ensure that no mind is left behind. Local dignitaries, including The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire were also in attendance.

Key speakers were Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of national Mind, and Grant Macdonald, Chief Executive of Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of national Mind called out:

Andrea McCubbin, Kurshida Mirza, BEM High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Lesley Michaelis

“We can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal. Stigma is stronger than ever. Funding is as frustrating as ever. The need is greater than ever and yet the opportunity is also greater than ever. So I challenge you to step up to the challenge. I challenge you to work together. But I also challenge statutory partners to work differently.

“The Third Sector, we are the backbone of communities…we really have resources, skills, capacity, creativity, desire, passion, to really plug the gaps. But also to create additional services that can add value to all of the clinical services that are being provided.”

Grant Macdonald, Chief Executive of Oxford Health NHS Foundations Trust stated:

“We need to be open, be honest with each other and share in the endeavour to give people the lives they want to have…we’ll do that in full partnership with individuals and their families and in partnership with others who provide services.”

Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of national Mind

Attendees also heard from people with lived experience of mental ill-health and volunteers in a series of three films that premiered at the event.

Andrea McCubbin, Chief Executive of Buckinghamshire Mind, said:

“For 110 years we’ve been resolute in championing our vision for better mental health. We promote wellbeing and recovery, prevent mental ill-health and provide support at times of crisis. Our services help to transform lives – building confidence, increasing independence and reducing social isolation.

As we celebrate our 110th anniversary, we are calling on everyone to unite with us to fight for mental health across our communities. Together we can ensure no mind is left behind.”

Buckinghamshire Mind continues to call out to the community to support its £110k fundraising goal. To learn more and to donate, please visit: www.bucksmind.org.uk/support-us/donate/

Too view What Makes Bucks Mind Special film visit: youtu.be/wBm-oDmsKfs

Media contact: Kari Channell at [email protected]