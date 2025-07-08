Buckinghamshire leisure centres introduce ‘Tiny Lungs, Big Impact’ to prioritise health of young children
Tiny Lungs, Big Impact will prioritise the health and well-being of young children, whose developing lungs are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.
“We recognise that leisure centres are hubs for families and children, and that creating a smoke-free environment is crucial for protecting their health.” said Brian Taylor, chair of MLCT.
“Tiny Lungs, Big Impact is about creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone, especially our youngest visitors. We want to ensure that children can enjoy our facilities without being exposed to harmful smoke."
The new initiative will feature prominent signage displayed around entrances, indicating the designated smoke-free zones.
Serco Leisure’s National Active Wellbeing Manager, Sarah Berne added:
"Children's lungs are still developing, and exposure to second-hand smoke can lead to a range of health problems, including asthma, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome in babies.
"This initiative is a vital step in protecting our children and ensuring they have the opportunity to grow up healthy."
For more information about MLCT’s centres in Buckinghamshire, please visit the website: Buckinghamshire | More Leisure Community Trust
MCLT operates the centres in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.
Support for people looking to quit smoking can be found here: www.nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/