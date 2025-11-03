Buckinghamshire care home wins 'Care Home Design of the Year'

Haddenham Park has been named Winners of the 'Care Home Design of the Year' Award at this year's prestigious Leaders in Care Awards.

To have achieved this recognition so early in our journey brings immense pride and joy to our entire team! Not only does it reflect the beauty, deep care, and innovation of our design, but celebrates our values. Values that have shaped every detail of our Buckinghamshire care home design: dignity, sustainability, and community.

From the very beginning, when Haddenham Park was just a series of sketches, our vision was clear. We wanted to create more than just a care home but a place that nurtures connection and a true sense of community, supports independence, and makes a meaningful contribution to the environment and the wider community.

Sustainability is woven into the very foundations of our building. From our fabric-first design approach and high-performance glazing to the way the building is positioned to make the most of natural light and warmth, every detail has been designed to create a low-energy, low-maintenance home. It’s a place built not just for today, but for comfort and carbon savings long into the future.

Accessibility and independence have been at the forefront Haddenham Park's design. Spacious, light-filled corridors with high ceilings, fitted loop systems, and innovative lighting in our memory care community help residents to navigate their day with ease and greater confidence.

Behind the scenes, smart technologies like Nobi, and a centralised Building Management System ensure safety, efficiency, and peace of mind, not only for loved ones but for their families too.

At our Buckinghamshire care home, we are dedicated to being a place that's at the heart of the local community. A thriving hub of connection, laughter, and happiness. With our community kitchen garden and green spaces to share, a spacious and light community room open to local groups and partnerships, we’ve created a space where people connect, thrive, and feel like they belong.

Wellbeing is woven into everyday life. Whether residents are enjoying a moment of pampering in our Wellness Suite, a cosy afternoon in the cinema with friends, or sharing a quiet conversation with family in our elegant lounges, every space has been carefully curated to uplift, enrich, and encourage social connection

Celebrating together at the Leaders in Care Awards in October 2025.

Winning Care Home Design of the Year for our team is not just a trophy to display, it’s a powerful affirmation of what can happen when care is driven by heartfelt compassion, and when design is led by purpose and innovation.

Director at Majesticare, Steve Oakes, said: “We are immensely proud of what we have already achieved at Haddenham Park. To create such a wonderful home for residents, staff and our community, and receive this recognition so soon after opening is a testament to the vision, the team and our partners who made it happen.”

If you're passionate about making a difference and would like to join an award-winning team shaping the future of care, we’d love to hear from you. Haddenham Park is more than just a place to work; it’s a place where you'll simply belong.