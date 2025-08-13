Buckinghamshire care home residents lift spirits and reignite memories through singing for wellbeing sessions

Residents at a luxury all-inclusive care home in Buckinghamshire have been singing their hearts out as part of a powerful and popular initiative designed to boost mood, memory, and emotional wellbeing. Portobello Place, part of the Berkley Care Group, has been running Singing for Wellbeing sessions for over two years, led by experienced musician and author Stacey DeLooze, whose therapeutic approach to music is transforming lives within the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by her own grandfather’s experience with dementia, Stacey developed her sessions as a way to reconnect individuals with past memories, boost confidence, and support emotional expression through the power of song.

Her book, Eat Sleep Sing – Singing for Wellbeing, has become a go-to guide on how vocal engagement can improve mental, emotional and even physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her visits to Portobello Place are now a firm fixture in the home’s wellbeing programme and the results speak for themselves.

Stacey DeLooze leading one of her Singing for Wellbeing sessions

Residents have responded with joy and enthusiasm, with many experiencing immediate positive changes in mood and interaction. Staff at the home have witnessed once non-verbal residents mouthing lyrics, engaging in conversation, and even rising to dance during group sessions.

Stacey’s repertoire spans musical eras from the 1920s through to the 1980s, covering everything from jazz and musicals to Bacharach and The Beatles. Songs are often selected based on resident requests, making each session feel personal and inclusive. Themes range from seasonal parties to special events like D-Day commemorations and Christmas carolling.

Even bedside one-to-one sessions have created deeply meaningful moments, with some residents singing along after prolonged periods of silence, offering a window into the emotional connection music can unlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members have also joined in, praising the sessions for giving loved ones joy and offering carers a moment to share in something uplifting.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Gita Maksimova, Portobello Place’s Events Manager said:

“Stacey brings so much warmth to each session. It's not just about singing - it’s about connection, memory, and joy. We’ve seen residents light up in ways that are truly moving.

“Singing for Wellbeing is now something we treasure here, and it’s an important part of how we support emotional and social wellbeing at Portobello Place.”