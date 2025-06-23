Buckingham Town Council welcomes two new Town Councillors

At the Interim Full Council meeting on Monday 16th June, Buckingham Town Council co-opted two new members: Roger Newall and Russell Poppe, both long-time residents with a passion for supporting the local community.

Roger moved to Buckingham in 1987 and brings extensive experience in planning, having worked for Aylesbury Vale District Council until 2017. He now works as a self-employed planning consultant and has been an active member of the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan Working Group for the past few years.

He’s passionate about thoughtful well-designed development and community wellbeing and believes his background in local government will be particularly valuable as Buckingham continues to grow. Roger enjoys long-distance walking and landscape photography in his spare time.

Roger said "I am delighted to have been co-opted to Buckingham Town Council. I have lived in the town since 1987 and have been closely involved with the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan Working Group for many years. I intend to draw on my extensive experience in local government, particularly in planning, to support the Town Council as Buckingham prepares for significant growth in the coming years."

Russell has lived in Buckingham for nearly 20 years and works full-time as a Chartered Engineer in the design and manufacturing sector. He has held various technical and senior management roles and is known for his practical, balanced approach.

An active member of the Buckingham Society and advocate for local businesses, Russell is passionate about protecting the town’s green spaces, heritage, and strong community spirit. He looks forward to supporting the Council’s work and learning more about local government.

Russell said "I'm absolutely delighted to have been co-opted to Buckingham Town Council and look forward to serving the community I've proudly called home for around 20 years. My passion for health and fitness, combined with my interest in conservation and history give me a deep appreciation for what makes Buckingham special. As an advocate for shopping local and Membership Secretary of the Buckingham Society, I'm committed to our town's continued improvement and prosperity."

The Town Council is delighted to welcome both Roger and Russell and looks forward to the valuable contributions they will bring to the work of the Council and the wider community in Buckingham.

To find out more about the role and responsibilities of Buckingham Town Council, please visit our website: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk