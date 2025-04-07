Buckingham Town Council: Grass cutting season 2025

Sea of poppies Bourton Park

As we welcome the warmer months, Buckingham Town Council is committed to maintaining our public spaces while prioritising our town’s biodiversity.

The Town Council will leave large sections of the town's greenspaces uncut throughout May and into the summer. During this time, play facilities, open amenity spaces and footpaths will continue to be regularly maintained. Visitors to our parks, cemetery and greenspaces will notice areas of grass left to grow naturally, with wildflowers encouraged to bloom. A prime example of this initiative is Bourton Park, where areas are rotated and sown with a native variety of wildflower mix, contributing to the overall diversity of the park. Other grassy paddocks are transformed into a vibrant sea of wild grasses, complemented by the frothy white blooms of Cow Parsley.

Additionally, the Town Council is currently sowing a 2.4-acre wildflower meadow at the new Tingewick Road cemetery. This area is being seeded with a native wildflower mix, creating a beautiful and biodiversity-rich environment for both the public and pollinators to enjoy.

Buckingham Town Council does not handle grass cutting for highway verges, housing estates, Heartlands Park or other open spaces in town, as these are managed by Buckinghamshire Council or other landowners. Residents who notice areas where overgrown vegetation may pose a risk to road users are encouraged to report these locations through FixMyStreet for quick investigation and action.

Ox-eye daisy in Bourton Park

Curious about who is responsible for grass cutting near you? Visit Buckinghamshire Council’s helpful map for more information.

We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our residents as we work towards a greener Buckingham.