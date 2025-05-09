Buckingham Lodge Care Home hosts tea party to commemorate VE Day's 80th anniversary
Residents and care colleagues at Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home came together to celebrate the historic event but also remember those who laid down their lives.
Those living at Buckingham Lodge in Culpepper Close were transported back in time by the teaparty through decorations that included union flags, balloons, tablecloths and table wear.
Len Smith, 93 said: “It was very special to be able to mark VE Day in the company of those who also remember where they were. I’d like to thank everyone at Buckingham Lodge for organising the event.
Simon Meredith, Home Manager of Buckingham Lodge, said: “It is important to honour and remember all those who fought in previous wars as a way to thank them for their courage. The older people we work with have set the foundation for future generations, and it’s thanks to them that we can enjoy the freedoms we have.
“The teaparty was the perfect way to mark VE Day but also bring together residents at Buckingham Lodge, their families and our local community.”
For more information on Anchor’s Buckingham Lodge care home, please contact 0300 123 7243.