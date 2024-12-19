Buckingham community fair raises over £2700 for local charities following Christmas parade

On Saturday, 17th December, over 17 groups and charities participated in the annual Community Fair, held following the Christmas Parade.

This long-standing event provides local organisations the opportunity to raise funds through activities such as tombola’s, raffles, and the sale of handmade items including knitted clothing, home and garden gifts, Christmas crafts, and more.

Buckingham Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event, as well as to the incredible volunteers who generously gave their time to organise and run stalls.

This year, we were proud to welcome an array of groups, societies, and charities. Among them, the Medical Detection Dogs shared their success: “We had a brilliant time on Saturday and were delighted to raise £269.00 for Medical Detection Dogs!”

Girl Guiding stall at Buckingham Community Fair

The full list of participants includes, Alec’s Angels, Inner Wheel, WI, Mind, Canal Society, Katharine McElligott and author Councillor Jon Harvey on behalf of The Mayors’ Charities, MK & District Cats Protection, Buckingham Girl Guiding, Heritage & Sons, 3B’s Radio, Men in Sheds, Retina UK, Buckingham & District Stroke Association, the Buckingham Twinning Association.

In total, a combined sum of just over £2700 was raised, supporting a variety of important causes.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “it was fantastic to see so many people attending the Community Fair after the Christmas Parade. Numerous charitable and community organisations took advantage of the opportunity to host a stall at Buckingham Community Centre. It was also a great chance for people to connect during this busy festive season.

"I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone involved for ensuring this event continues to take place each year. I hope all who attended enjoyed themselves and that the participating groups were able to raise much-needed funds to support their vital work in our community.”