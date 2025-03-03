Brothers have a half-term to remember, thanks to Oxford Bus Company

Two brothers from Princes Risborough who share an enthusiasm for buses had a half-term to remember when experiencing a behind-the-scenes tour of Oxford Bus Company’s headquarters in Cowley.

Jack and Oliver Clark were invited to an exclusive peek at the day-to-day running of a bus depot, including a tour of the control room, engineering department and yard where they saw a photo of their mother on the side of a bus for the first time.

The visit was organised after their mother, Tabitha, was revealed as one of five employees from Oxford Hospitals Charity to feature on the side of an electric double decker bus after the charity won Oxford Bus Company’s 2024 Brand The Bus competition.

Jack and Oliver were able to get up close to the vehicle dedicated to their mother’s workplace and took a ride around the depot before learning how buses are cleaned and maintained while not in service.

Jack (left) and Oliver with proud parents at Oxford Bus Company's depot.

Nine-year-old Jack was diagnosed with autism aged three, and two years ago he was unable to talk.

But his passion for buses has helped to enhance his communication and problem solving skills to a point where he can now confidently hold conversations about different forms of transport.

After describing his tour of Oxford Bus Company’s depot as the best day ever, proud mother Tabitha said the experience will live long in her memory.

“Jack and Oliver are both bus obsessed – it’s all they play with at home,” said Tabitha. “If we ever travel somewhere, they want to go by bus – they’re fascinated with how they work.

“Everyone at the depot was so friendly with the boys and it was genuinely the best experience they’ve had together.

“The tour was really eye-opening, especially seeing how all the buses are managed both mechanically and operationally. They haven’t stopped talking about their visit since we left the depot – they’ve even changed the way they play with buses at home, so their model buses run just like the ones at Oxford Bus Company’s depot.

“Buses have really brought out the best in them, and we’re so grateful to Oxford Bus Company for providing them with the opportunity to visit the depot. It will be a day trip which they will remember forever!”

Jack and Oliver were presented with their own high-vis jackets to keep following the tour and posed for photographs with the bus which profiles Tabitha and the work of Oxford Hospitals Charity.

The charity became the sixth good cause in Oxfordshire to win its Brand The Bus competition last spring with the grand reveal held outside the John Radcliffe Hospital in August.

“It makes me so proud to see our branded bus out on Oxfordshire’s roads,” said Tabitha. “There is so much passion and love in our team for the work we do, and to see this brought to life on a double decker bus is amazing.

“It was so kind of Oxford Bus Company to invite Jack and Oliver to the depot to see the bus for themselves. Taking them on days out can be challenging because of Jack’s condition, but he was immediately at ease because of the purpose of the trip and the friendly welcome.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back at the depot one day in the future as an employee!”

Andy Morison, Head of Customer Experience at Oxford Bus Company, added: “It was our pleasure to welcome Jack and Oliver to the depot so they could see their mother on the side of a bus up close and personal.

“We were really impressed by their existing knowledge of buses – they had clearly done their homework! Their enthusiasm for buses brightened everyone’s day and we hope the visit lives long in their memories.”