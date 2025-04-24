Bright Horizons Bracknell team raises over £2k in Windsor Ultra Challenge for vulnerable children
“Supporting the Foundation and taking part in team-building events are two things I care deeply about, so when the Ultra Challenge opportunity came up, it felt like the perfect way to start the year,” said Louise. “We set up a group fundraising page and hosted bake sales to reach our target. Walking together through beautiful Windsor really lifted everyone’s spirits.”
The event, which started with a group warm-up at Windsor Racecourse, saw participants complete a scenic two-hour walk. Spirits were high as the team crossed the finish line, medals in hand and smiles all around.
Bright Spaces offer vital moments of refuge for children experiencing trauma. Whether it's a child entering emergency foster care or supporting those who are giving evidence either as witnesses or victims, these spaces play a key role in local communities by offering warmth, play, and emotional support when it's needed most.
Tracy, Bright Space Manager, said: “It’s always inspiring to see how passionate our teams are about supporting the Foundation. Louise’s energy and leadership brought her nursery and wider team together in such a meaningful way, and the impact this will have on vulnerable children in the local community and beyond is powerful.”
2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the Bright Horizons Foundation for Children in the UK. In that time, we’ve created more than 100 Bright Spaces, where almost 30,000 vulnerable children play and relax in safety, helping them to recover from trauma and adversity. To celebrate this incredible milestone, our BH 20 for 20 fundraising campaign aims to bring people together to fundraise for Bright Spaces and make a difference.
If you would like to know more about The Foundation and how you could get involved in supporting Bright Spaces, please visit our website.